BRIEF-Israel Corp says Q4 net income was $50 million

March 31 Israel Corporation Ltd

* Israel corp. Reports its fourth quarter and annual results for 2015

* Says ic's consolidated net income was $50 million for q4

* In q4 of 2015, icl contributed net income of $47 million , compared with $42 million in q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)