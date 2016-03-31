版本:
BRIEF-Israel Corp says Q4 net income was $50 million

March 31 Israel Corporation Ltd

* Israel corp. Reports its fourth quarter and annual results for 2015

* Says ic's consolidated net income was $50 million for q4

* In q4 of 2015, icl contributed net income of $47 million , compared with $42 million in q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

