BRIEF-New West Energy says Q3 loss per share was $0.002

March 31 New West Energy Services Inc

* Q3 revenue c$3.76 million versus c$6.85 million

* New west energy services inc. Announces its third quarter results

* New west energy services inc qtrly loss per share of $0.002

* "with activity levels expected to remain low for next several months, corp will closely monitor its cash flow during this period"

* "activity levels have decreased substantially and corporation expects activity to remain depressed for first half of 2016"