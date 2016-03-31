版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Howard House joins Greenhill & Co as managing director

March 31 Greenhill & Co Inc :

* Howard House joins Greenhill as a managing director in Houston focused on the energy sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

