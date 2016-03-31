BRIEF-Newstar Financial sells asset-based lending unit to Sterling National Bank

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Newstar Financial Inc :
* Newstar sells asset-based lending business to Sterling National Bank
* Deal for approximately $112 million in cash, net of debt repayment, fees and transaction expenses
* Expects to recognize a gain on sale in Q1 of 2016
* Newstar Financial Inc says deal structured as sale of Newstar's ownership interests in NSBC and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
