BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust to offer 4.5 million shares

March 31 Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community healthcare trust incorporated announces launch of a public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer to sell 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Intends to contribute proceeds to community healthcare op, lp, which in turn intends to use proceeds to fund pending deals

* Community healthcare op to also use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding on credit facility