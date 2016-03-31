版本:
BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp closes acquisition of Generations Bancorp

March 31 Wintrust Financial Corp :

* Wintrust financial corporation announces the closing of the acquisition of Generations Bancorp, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

