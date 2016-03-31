BRIEF-Gentherm buys Cincinnati sub-zero products

March 31 Gentherm Inc :

* Gentherm announces acquisition of Cincinnati sub-zero products

* CSZ will be operated as a subsidiary of Gentherm, with its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio and operations in Ohio and Michigan

* CSZ will continue to be led by Berke and CSZ's current management team