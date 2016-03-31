BRIEF-Gentherm buys Cincinnati sub-zero products

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Gentherm Inc :
* Gentherm announces acquisition of Cincinnati sub-zero products
* CSZ will be operated as a subsidiary of Gentherm, with its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio and operations in Ohio and Michigan
* CSZ will continue to be led by Berke and CSZ's current management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA