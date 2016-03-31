BRIEF-BGC Partners sees Q1 distributable earnings revenues of $635 mln-$680 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 BGC Partners Inc :
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the first quarter of 2016
* Sees Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 13 percent to 21 percent and to be between $635 million to $680 million
* Anticipated Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by between about 13 percent and 21 percent,to be between $635 million to $680 million
* Sees Q1 pre-tax distributable earnings to increase by about 6 percent to 26 percent and to be in range of $80 million to $95 million
* Expect FY 2016 real estate services distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 20 percent to $1.2 billion versus $1 billion in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA