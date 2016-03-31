版本:
BRIEF-Cartesian posts Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.32

March 31 Cartesian Inc :

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.32

* Q4 revenue rose 20 percent to $22.5 million

* Cartesian reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

