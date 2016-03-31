BRIEF-Janssen Pharmaceuticals terminates licensing agreement with Amgen for Fulranumab

March 31 Janssen Research & Development LLC :

* Janssen announces discontinuation of Fulranumab phase 3 development program in Osteoarthritis pain

* Janssen Pharmaceuticals is terminating its licensing agreement with Amgen Inc for Fulranumab

* Janssen Pharmaceuticals is returning all program rights back to Amgen

* Decision based on strategic portfolio prioritization, not safety concerns from phase 3 clinical studies with Fulranumab