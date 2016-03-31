版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Petrofrontier says Shane Kozak no longer VP finance and CFO

March 31 Petrofrontier Corp :

* Petrofrontier Corp announces senior management change

* Shane Kozak is no longer employed by Petrofrontier as vice president finance and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

