BRIEF-Itsik Maaravi to step down as TAT Technologies's CEO

March 31 Tat Technologies Ltd :

* Itsik Maaravi decides to step down from the position of TAT's CEO and will be replaced by Igal Zamir

* Itsik Maaravi will be replaced by Igal Zamir as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

