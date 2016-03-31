版本:
BRIEF-Competition Bureau reaches consent agreement with Iron Mountain Inc

March 31 Canada Competition Bureau

* Iron mountain to sell records management assets in six major cities to resolve competition concerns following its acquisition of recall

* To address competition concerns competition bureau has reached consent agreement with iron mountain incorporated

* Bureau concluded iron mountain's acquisition of recall would likely have resulted in loss of competition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

