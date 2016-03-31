BRIEF-Morningstar acquires Rightpond; says terms not disclosed

March 31 Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar, inc. Acquires rightpond, provider of defined contribution and defined benefit business intelligence for financial services firms

* Morningstar inc says terms were not disclosed

* Will rebrand rightpond under morningstar name

* Co will continue to offer rightpond as a standalone capability until it is integrated into morningstar data and morningstar direct sm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)