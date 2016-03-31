版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Photon Control reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.09

March 31 Photon Control Inc

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.09

* Photon control reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results

* Product sales for three months ended december 31, 2015 was $5.8 million , a slight decrease of approximately 3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐