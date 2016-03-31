版本:
BRIEF-Southern Company, Powersecure say Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period terminated

March 31 Southern Company, Powersecure Announce The Termination Of The Hart

* Scott-Rodino waiting period

* Companies expect to complete transaction by end of q2 of 2016

* Says u.s. Federal trade commission has granted early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

