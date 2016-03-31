版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-VWR Corp announces offering of 8 mln shares by selling stockholder

March 31 Vwr Corp :

* VWR Corporation announces offering of 8,000,000 shares by selling stockholder

* Says will not receive any proceeds from this offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐