BRIEF-Brio Gold buys Macquarie's rights in project loan facility related to Mineracao Riacho

March 31 Carpathian Gold Inc :

* Carpathian Gold Inc provides restructuring update

* Brio Gold acquired from Macquarie bank Macquarie's rights in project loan facility related to Mineracao Riacho Dos Machados Ltda

* Says Brio Gold Inc received from Macquarie an assignment of Macquarie's security in respect of foregoing agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

