BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says bought deal of $65 mln of trust units

March 31 Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces bought deal of $65 million of trust units

* Public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of 7,086,956 trust units at a price of $9.20 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund equity component of acquisition of two medical office complex in Berlin, Germany

* Northwest Value Partners Inc, largest unitholder to buy aggregate of about $10 million in units at offering price

* Northwest Value Partners Inc currently holds about 34 pct interest in Northwest REIT