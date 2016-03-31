版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Petromanas says sold Albanian assets to Shell Upstream Albania for $45 mln

March 31 Petromanas Energy Inc

* Petromanas anticipates that an aggregate of up to US$43 million will be available for distribution to shareholders

* Company expects to confirm final amount of distribution in late April and announce record date for distribution in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

