公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss of $0.04 per share

March 31 Westaim Corporation

* The Westaim Corporation reports 2015 fourth quarter results

* Westaim Corp qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

