版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Altura Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.06 per share

March 31 Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc announces its fourth quarter 2015 and 2015 year end results

* Is planning a 2016 capital development budget totaling $11.0 million to be funded with cash flow from operating activities

* Altura Energy Inc qtrly average daily production 389 BOE/D versus 495 BOE/D

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.06

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐