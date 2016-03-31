BRIEF-Altura Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.06 per share

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Altura Energy Inc
* Altura Energy Inc announces its fourth quarter 2015 and 2015 year end results
* Is planning a 2016 capital development budget totaling $11.0 million to be funded with cash flow from operating activities
* Altura Energy Inc qtrly average daily production 389 BOE/D versus 495 BOE/D
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.06
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA