公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products declares qtrly dividend of 3 cents per share

March 31 Mueller Water Products Inc

* Mueller Water Products increases quarterly dividend

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of three cents per share

* Dividend represents a 50 percent increase from previous quarter's dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

