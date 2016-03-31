版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Nightingale Informatix announces refinancing of senior debt

March 31 Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Nightingale announces refinancing of senior debt and issuance of convertible debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

