BRIEF-Altius acquires copper payments referenced to Yamana's chapada mine

March 31 Altius Minerals Corp :

* Altius acquires copper payments referenced to Yamana's chapada mine

* Deal immediately increases annualized EBITDA by c$8-$9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

