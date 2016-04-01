版本:
BRIEF-Marriott and Starwood to host shareholder meetings on april 8, 2016

March 31 Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott and Starwood both support and encourage shareholders to vote for merger on April 8, 2016

* Marriott and Starwood will host respective shareholder meetings on April 8, 2016 at 10:00 am eastern time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

