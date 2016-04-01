BRIEF-Marriott and Starwood to host shareholder meetings on april 8, 2016

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
March 31 Marriott International Inc :
* Marriott and Starwood both support and encourage shareholders to vote for merger on April 8, 2016
* Marriott and Starwood will host respective shareholder meetings on April 8, 2016 at 10:00 am eastern time
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement