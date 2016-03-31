BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says expects revenue to range from $43.5 mln to $44 mln for qtr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Cardiovascular Systems :
* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Stronger Than Expected Preliminary Fiscal Third-Quarter revenue
* For quarter, company anticipates revenue to range from $43.5 million to $44 million
* Restructuring measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 8 percent
* Announced broad-based restructuring measures to reduce costs
* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $4.5 million in its fiscal 2016 Q3
* Agreement with us doj in principle is expected to result in a one-time charge of approximately $8 million in fiscal 2016 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
