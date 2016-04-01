版本:
BRIEF-Adriana Resources announces resignation of CFO Daniel Im

March 31 Adriana Resources Inc :

* Adriana announces change of director and change of cfo

* Announces resignation of Daniel Im, who is leaving his role as cfo effective march 31, 2016

* Company has engaged carlos pinglo as cfo on a part-time consulting basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

