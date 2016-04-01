BRIEF-Adriana Resources announces resignation of CFO Daniel Im

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
March 31 Adriana Resources Inc :
* Adriana announces change of director and change of cfo
* Announces resignation of Daniel Im, who is leaving his role as cfo effective march 31, 2016
* Company has engaged carlos pinglo as cfo on a part-time consulting basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement