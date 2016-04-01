BRIEF-Fortress Paper announces automatic share purchase plan pursuant to course issuer bid

March 31 Fortress Paper Ltd :

* Fortress paper announces automatic share purchase plan pursuant to its normal course issuer bid

* Entered into automatic securities purchase plan with its designated broker

* Plan allows for purchases by fortress paper of 6.5% debentures and 7.0% debentures at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)