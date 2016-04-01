BRIEF-Baytex Energy announces amendments to bank credit facilities

March 31 Baytex Energy Corp :

* Baytex announces amendments to bank credit facilities

* Says amendments include reducing our credit facilities to US$575 million

* Expect to realize savings of approximately C$8 million in 2016 from lower interest expense and standby fees