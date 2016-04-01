BRIEF-Baytex Energy announces amendments to bank credit facilities

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
March 31 Baytex Energy Corp :
* Baytex announces amendments to bank credit facilities
* Says amendments include reducing our credit facilities to US$575 million
* Expect to realize savings of approximately C$8 million in 2016 from lower interest expense and standby fees
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement