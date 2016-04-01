版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 09:01 BJT

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties says upsized public offering from 19 mln shares to 25 mln shares at $30 per share

March 31 Gaming And Leisure Properties:

* Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

* Upsized previously announced underwritten public offering from 19 million shares to 25 million shares at $30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

