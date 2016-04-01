BRIEF-Heatherdale Resources says Patrick Smith resigned as CEO

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
March 31 Heatherdale Resources Ltd
* Heatherdale announces resignation of President & CEO
* Patrick Smith has resigned as president and chief executive officer and as a director of Heatherdale
* Scott Cousens, Chairman, will assume role of interim president and CEO
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement