公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Heatherdale Resources says Patrick Smith resigned as CEO

March 31 Heatherdale Resources Ltd

* Heatherdale announces resignation of President & CEO

* Patrick Smith has resigned as president and chief executive officer and as a director of Heatherdale

* Scott Cousens, Chairman, will assume role of interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

