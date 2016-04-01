BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Regeneron And Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients
* Regeneron - Two placebo-controlled phase 3 studies evaluating investigational Dupilumab in adult patients met their primary endpoints
* Regeneron - "We plan to submit a regulatory application in Q3 of this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement