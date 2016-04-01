版本:
BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Regeneron And Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients

* Regeneron - Two placebo-controlled phase 3 studies evaluating investigational Dupilumab in adult patients met their primary endpoints

* Regeneron - "We plan to submit a regulatory application in Q3 of this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

