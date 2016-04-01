版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp announces addition of 24 guestrooms at Oak Tree Inn Hotel

April 1 American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP :

* American hotel income properties reit lp announces the addition of 24 guestrooms at the high occupancy oak tree inn hotel in hearne, texas and a corporate update

* Total purchase price of us$2.4 million

* Funded acquisition with cash-on-hand and issuance of us$475,000 (or 59,088 ahip units) from treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐