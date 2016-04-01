BRIEF-Blackberry Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Blackberry Ltd :
* Blackberry reports software and services growth of 106 percent for Q4 and 113 percent for fiscal 2016
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $563.2 million
* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $2.62 billion as of February 29, 2016
* Continues to anticipate positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA for full 2017 fiscal year
* "expects to grow software and services at around 30 percent"
* Q4 cash and investments balance of $2.62 billion at end of fiscal quarter
* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for quarter was about 32% for software and services, 29% for service access fees, 39% for hardware, other revenue
* Blackberry had over 3,600 enterprise customer wins in quarter
* Approximately 70% of Q4 software revenue was recurring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
