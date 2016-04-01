BRIEF-Petrowest announces amended and restated credit facility

April 1 Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest announces amended and restated syndicated credit facility

* At March 31 , Petrowest has approximately $30.1 million drawn on its amortizing term loan

* At March 31 , petrowest has approximately $17 million drawn on its $40 million syndicated revolving credit facility

* In addition to revisions to financial covenants, co agreed to maintain 10% of excess availability under revolving credit facility at all times