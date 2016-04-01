版本:
April 1

BRIEF-VWR Corp prices public offering by selling stockholder

April 1 VWR Corp

* VWR corporation prices public offering by selling stockholder

* Offering of 8 million shares of stock by selling stockholder varietal distribution holdings, llc at a price to public of $26.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

