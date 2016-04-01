版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm, Ricardo sign license agreement

April 1 Press Release

* Qualcomm and ricardo sign commercial wireless electric vehicle charging license agreement

* Qualcomm has granted to ricardo a royalty-bearing technology license to develop, make and supply wevc systems for automobile manufacturers

* Under terms co granted to ricardo a royalty-bearing technology license to develop, make and supply wevc systems for automobile manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

