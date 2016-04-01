版本:
BRIEF-Antero Resources says Christopher Manning resigns from board

April 1 Antero Resources Corp

* Antero resources and antero midstream announce resignation of christopher r. Manning from the board of directors

* Neither antero resources nor antero midstream has plans to fill vacated board seats in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

