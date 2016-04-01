版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier Secures Firm Order for 20 Bombardier Challenger 350 Aircraft

April 1 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier secures firm order for 20 bombardier challenger 350 aircraft

* Based on 2016 list prices for standard-equipped aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately $534 million us.

* "for competitive reasons, customer will remain undisclosed at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

