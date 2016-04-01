版本:
BRIEF-CT REIT announces agreement to acquire and lease back distribution centre property in Calgary

April 1 Ct Real Estate Investment Trust

* Ct real estate investment trust announces agreement to acquire and lease back distribution centre property in calgary, alberta

* Total investment of approximately $84 million

* To acquire a facility of approximately 660,000 square feet and seven acres of excess land from sears canada inc

* Transaction remains subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close in april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

