BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners agrees to acquire interests in 90 megawatts of solar projects

April 1 8point3 Energy Partners LP

* Enters into agreements to acquire interests in 90 megawatts of solar projects

* Drop-Down acquisitions are expected to generate approximately $9 million in combined annual pre-tax cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

