公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Transcat buys Excalibur Engineering

April 1 Transcat Inc :

* Transcat expands presence in southern California with acquisition of Excalibur Engineering, inc.

* Deal for $7.35 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

