BRIEF-Griffin to buyback up to $5 mln outstanding shares

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc
* Griffin announces stock repurchase program
* Co may repurchase up to $5,000,000 of its outstanding common stock
* Stock repurchase program will expire on may 10, 2017
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.