BRIEF-Griffin to buyback up to $5 mln outstanding shares

April 1 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc

* Griffin announces stock repurchase program

* Co may repurchase up to $5,000,000 of its outstanding common stock

* Stock repurchase program will expire on may 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

