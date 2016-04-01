版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 pct senior notes due 2037 are eligible to convert

April 1 Hologic Inc

* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2037 are eligible to convert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

