2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-CBIZ says bought actuarial consulting firm The Savitz Organization

April 1 CBIZ Inc

* CBIZ acquires actuarial consulting firm the savitz organization

* Says remain confident in 2016 guidance provided in February of revenue growth within a range of 6% to 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

