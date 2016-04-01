版本:
BRIEF-Bank Of The Ozarks hikes qtrly dividend to $0.155 per share

April 1 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Increases quarterly dividend by 3.3 percent to $0.155 per share

* Bank Of The Ozarks, Inc. announces increased regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

