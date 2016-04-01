BRIEF-Microchip Technology expects Atmel merger to close on April 4

April 1 Microchip Technology Inc :

* Microchip Technology provides update on closing of Atmel acquisition

* Stockholders of Atmel holding approximately 98.6 pct of Atmel shares present at meeting voted in favor of merger

* Microchip expects to close merger on Monday, April 4 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)