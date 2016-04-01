版本:
BRIEF-Lucas Energy says entered into convertible note purchase agreement

April 1 Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas Energy enters into convertible note purchase agreement and short term note financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

