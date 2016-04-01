版本:
BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy says closed deal to buy Continuum Energy's retail energy services business

April 1 Centerpoint Energy Inc

* Centerpoint Energy closes on agreement to acquire Continuum Energy's retail energy services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

